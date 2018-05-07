Bradley Cooper Pictures

Whether he is out and about and enjoying some down time between films, or promoting the movies he has worked on, Bradley Cooper can be seen in a huge number of photographs. You can view many of these pictures here, on Contact Music, by following any number of the links listed down below.
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll seen arriving at the 30th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala held at The Beverly Hilton...
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll at the 30th annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los...
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll at the 30th annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los...
Bradley Cooper at the L.A. premiere of 'War Dogs' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States...
Bradley Cooper - LFW London Fashion Week: Burberry Prorsum A/W held at Kensington Gardens - Departures. - London, United Kingdom...
Bradley Cooper - EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2014 held at the Royal Opera House - Arrivals - London,...
Bradley Cooper - 64th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'American Hustle' press conference - Berlin, Germany - Friday 7th...
Bradley Cooper - Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2013 - Mens Final Day - Celebrity Sightings - Departures - London, United Kingdom...