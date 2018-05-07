Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Bradley Cooper Pictures

Met Gala Outside arrivals - NYC New York United States - Monday 7th May 2018

Bradley Cooper

Film Premiere of Avengers Infinity War - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 23rd April 2018

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper

30th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala - Arrivals - Beverly Hills California United States - Friday 14th October 2016

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper

30th annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 15th October 2016

Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll
Bradley Cooper and Sue Kroll

30th annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala - Press Room - Beverly Hills California United States - Friday 14th October 2016

Los Angeles premiere of 'War Dogs' - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 15th August 2016

Bradley Cooper heading to the 2016 Met Gala - New York City New York United States - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Parker Institute Launch - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 13th April 2016

2016 CinemaCon Warner Bros - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Wednesday 13th April 2016

Warner Bros Presentation at Cinemacon Las Vegas - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Wednesday 13th April 2016

"Joy" New York Premiere - New York New York United States - Monday 14th December 2015

New York premiere of 'Joy' - New York United States - Sunday 13th December 2015

New York premiere of 'Joy' - New York City New York United States - Sunday 13th December 2015

Bradley Cooper at the BBC Radio 1 Studios - London United Kingdom - Friday 30th October 2015

Celebrities at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge - London United Kingdom - Friday 30th October 2015

Whether he is out and about and enjoying some down time between films, or promoting the movies he has worked on, Bradley Cooper can be seen in a huge number of photographs. You can view many of these pictures here, on Contact Music, by following any number of the links listed down below.

Bradley Cooper

