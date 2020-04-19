Bradley Cooper has opened up about how he got his work ethic from his late father Charles Cooper.
Bradley Cooper ''idolised'' his late father Charles Cooper.
The 45-year-old actor was left heartbroken in January 2011 when his beloved parent passed away, and he has always made it his aim in life to honour his father by taking ''whatever progress he made to the next level''.
He told Australia's TV Soap magazine: ''I was a hard-working kid.
''I always knew where I came from, and I idolised my father and what he achieved.
''I felt, from a really early stage, a real need to take whatever progress he had made to the next level.
''I didn't really know what that meant, but I always had a huge engine inside, a real work ethic.''
The 'Burnt' star previously opened up about how his life ''changed'' the moment he watched his father die in his arms.
Although it usually takes a while for a devastating loss like that to hit home for a lot of people, he felt it ''instantaneously.''
He said: ''It's a new reality. Everything, everything. It's not even one thing, it's a whole new world.
''And it was instantaneous. It wasn't like, months later. It was like, his last exhale, and I was holding him, and it was like, everything changed.''
Around the time of his father's death, Bradley was approached for 'A Star is Born' - which had Clint Eastwood as director at the time - but he snubbed the opportunity because he didn't feel he was ''weathered'' enough at 36 to play Jackson Maine.
However, four years later, the 'Hangover' hunk felt he had enough life experience to do the role justice and not only did he star alongside Lady Gaga - who portrayed his lover Ally - but he also made his directorial debut and co-wrote the script.
He explained: ''Honestly, I could see it on my face. I just felt it [was right to do].''
Back in 2016, Bradley gave a speech at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy launch in which he said it was ''overwhelming'' caring for Charles.
He said at the time: ''I can't even imagine how much more difficult it is for those patients and the families that are less fortunate than I was that simply can't afford to pay for both treatment and rent.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...