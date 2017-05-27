Brad Pitt Pictures

As a critically acclaimed and successful actor, Pitt is often photographed at exclusive film premieres and important Red Carpet events. He is often seen traveling and boarding airplanes from LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) as he travels to holiday destinations, film locations and movie premieres. He is often seen posing for pictures with his wife, Angelina Jolie, and their children together. At premieres, he has been pictured with acclaimed actors and directors, who have either stared alongside him, or in pictures he has produced.