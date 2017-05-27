Brad Pitt Pictures

As a critically acclaimed and successful actor, Pitt is often photographed at exclusive film premieres and important Red Carpet events. He is often seen traveling and boarding airplanes from LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) as he travels to holiday destinations, film locations and movie premieres. He is often seen posing for pictures with his wife, Angelina Jolie, and their children together. At premieres, he has been pictured with acclaimed actors and directors, who have either stared alongside him, or in pictures he has produced.
Brad Pitt signs autographs and stops for photos at a fan event For Paramount Pictures' 'Allied' held at Regency Village...
Media setting up cameras at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's house in Los Feliz, California, United States - Tuesday 20th...
Brad Pitt - Brad Pitt films a scene for the movie 'Five Seconds of Silence' in London - Surrey, United...
Brad Pitt - AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "By The Sea" at...
Brad Pitt - Brad Pitt leaves the annual Light Up The Blues Concert - Los Angeles, California, United States -...
Brad Pitt - Brad Pitt arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles, California, United States - Friday...
Brad Pitt - End Sexual Violence In Conflict Global Summit held at ExCeL London - London, United Kingdom - Thursday...
Brad Pitt - British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2014 held at the Royal Opera House - Press Room - London,...
Petra Island - It has been reported that Angelina Jolie has shelled out over 12 million dollars on a heart-shaped...
Brad Pitt - New York premiere of 'World War Z' -Arrivals - New York City, NY, United States - Monday...