Paramount have made some important changes to their 2017 movie releases calendar.

The studio has removed Brad Pitt’s World War Z sequel from the 2017 schedule, after originally slating it for a June 9 release. The reboot of horror classic Friday the 13th has also been wiped, after being set for an October 13 opening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, World War Z 2 has been delayed after director J.A. Bayona left the project last year. The studio is now aiming for a 2018 or 2019 release for the Brad Pitt sequel.

But the Friday the 13th reboot hasn't been so lucky. THR reports that the film has been scrapped completely, just six weeks before principal photography was due to begin.

No official reason as to why the project has been abandoned was given by Paramount, but THR speculates that it could be something to do with the poor box office performance of Rings, a movie that was also meant to restart a horror franchise.

Rings cost $25 million to make and only opened to $13 million over the weekend, meaning studio executives quickly began second-guessing Friday the 13th. A source close to Friday the 13th would only tell THR that: ”the production was not ready to go at this date.”

However Paramount were quickly able to fill the vacant October 13 slot, with upcoming Jennifer Lawrence drama Mother. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film also stars Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson and Ed Harris.