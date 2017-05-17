Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to answer some big universal questions and to promote his forthcoming Netflix movie 'War Machine' which is set to arrive soon. Plus, Stephen gave him a few impressive new nicknames.

Brad Pitt at 'The Lost City of Z' premiere

We've not seen much of the Hollywood superstar recently, but he did open up to Stephen Colbert for his segment 'Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars', spread out on a blanket under the stars. It was a poignant mid-week moment for Brad Pitt and include several mentions of his old movies.

When Stephen asks him whether or not beauty is only skin deep, Brad suavely replies: 'I don't know. I've never taken my skin off.' Indeed, Stephen described him as 'a solid 8' as they talked mathematics. But the funniest moment was when Stephen asked if anyone truly knows themselves...

'Does it matter? No, in the end, it turns out we were all Edward Norton the whole time', Brad replies in reference to his 1999 psychological thriller 'Fight Club', in which he plays a man with dissociative identity disorder. Another movie reference he made was when he was asked to describe infinity. He said: 'It's one less than the number of 'Ocean's' sequels we'll be making.'

Then came the plugs for Brad's latest movie project; the military drama 'War Machine' which comes out on Netflix next week. Stephen says if he could time travel, he would go to the future, 'just want to go to next Friday so I can watch your new movie 'War Machine' on Netflix'.

More: 'War Machine' comes to Netflix

Meanwhile, Brad said he wanted to go to the past. 'Oh right, so you can kill Hitler?' Said Stephen. 'No, I already did that in a movie', Brad said, referencing Tarantino's 2009 film 'Inglourious Basterds'. 'I want to go to the past, so just about five minutes ago so I can change this scene to include another plug for my movie 'War Machine' appearing on Netflix', he said.

'War Machine' hits Netflix on May 26th 2017.