He's putting on a brave face in the wake of his divorce.
Despite harsh ongoing events in his personal life, Brad Pitt seemed cheerful over the weekend when he made an appearance at a charity concert in California, raising money for the skin disease EB. The likes of Sting and Chris Cornell were also present.
Brad Pitt at 'Allied' fan event
In a rare public appearance post-divorce proceedings, the actor hit the stage at the Rock4EB! gig in Malibu on Saturday (January 14th 2017). The event was sponsored by jewellery company Alex and Ani, while 'Baskets' creator Zach Galifianakis played host.
53-year-old Pitt was supporting the fourth annual event, paying tribute to rockers Sting and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell as they played shows for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) Benefit event which was raising money to support victims of lethal skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Other guests at the show included Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Garrett Hedlund, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Last week, Pitt was spotted at the Golden Globe Awards presenting Barry Jenkins' drama 'Moonlight' which went on to win Best Drama. His only other major public appearances over the last few months have been at the Madrid, Paris and London premieres of his latest film 'Allied', as well as an associated fan event in LA.
More: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie vow to keep divorce private
In other news, the actor has come to an agreement with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. They released a joint statement agreeing to keep subsequent divorce proceedings private and confidential for the sake of their children - 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
'The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues', read the statement, according to People. 'The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.'
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...