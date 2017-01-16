Despite harsh ongoing events in his personal life, Brad Pitt seemed cheerful over the weekend when he made an appearance at a charity concert in California, raising money for the skin disease EB. The likes of Sting and Chris Cornell were also present.

Brad Pitt at 'Allied' fan event

In a rare public appearance post-divorce proceedings, the actor hit the stage at the Rock4EB! gig in Malibu on Saturday (January 14th 2017). The event was sponsored by jewellery company Alex and Ani, while 'Baskets' creator Zach Galifianakis played host.

53-year-old Pitt was supporting the fourth annual event, paying tribute to rockers Sting and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell as they played shows for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) Benefit event which was raising money to support victims of lethal skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Other guests at the show included Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Garrett Hedlund, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Last week, Pitt was spotted at the Golden Globe Awards presenting Barry Jenkins' drama 'Moonlight' which went on to win Best Drama. His only other major public appearances over the last few months have been at the Madrid, Paris and London premieres of his latest film 'Allied', as well as an associated fan event in LA.

More: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie vow to keep divorce private

In other news, the actor has come to an agreement with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. They released a joint statement agreeing to keep subsequent divorce proceedings private and confidential for the sake of their children - 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

'The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues', read the statement, according to People. 'The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.'