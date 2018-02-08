Brad Pitt was reportedly involved in a three-car collision in Los Angeles earlier this week, but did not suffer any injuries.

According to the Daily Mail and other news outlets, Pitt allegedly crashed his Tesla into a Nissan Altima on Monday afternoon (February 5th) in the Californian city, before that car then went on to hit a Kia Soul.

The crash has been described as a minor incident, with none of the parties involved reporting any physical injuries. The 54 year old Hollywood A-lister was seen swapping insurance information with the other two male drivers in a calm fashion straight after the accident, taking photos of the damage and shaking hands.

Pitt, of course, is still in the process of divorcing his wife Angelina Jolie, to whom he had been married for two years but in a relationship with for over a decade. The couple announced their shock split back in September 2016, but nearly 18 months later their separation has not yet been formalised.

The latest developments indicate that the former couple have been granted an extension from the L.A. divorce court in order so that they can try to come to a custody arrangement concerning their six children (Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9) privately.

“Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures,” a source close to the situation recently told People magazine.

Speaking in September 2017, a year after their split, Jolie admitted to the New York Times that the situation was “painful” for her.

“None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy,” she said.

