Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance on ‘The Jim Jefferies Show’ to attack Donald Trump’s recent decision to back out of the Paris climate treaty, by giving a spoof, doom-laden weather report.

Pitt appeared on the Australian comedian’s Comedy Central show this week to promote his new Netflix project War Machine, but the 53 year old actor also got involved with a short, sub-one-minute skit addressing President Trump’s hugely controversial decision to back the United States out of the internationally supported Paris climate change accord.

Brad Pitt was on 'The Jim Jefferies Show' this week, and decided to mock Trump's Paris Accord withdrawal

“To help us understand climate change and what it means for the world, here’s our own ‘Jim Jefferies Show’ weather man,” Jefferies said by way of introducing the clip. “How’s it looking out there, weather man?”

“So things are going to be getting warmer in this area here,” a tan sports-suited Pitt said with totally fake enthusiasm, waving his hand across the Eastern Hemisphere on a huge map of the globe, “and this area here,” as he gestured to the West, with blazing hot weather signalled.

"Do you have any future forecasts for us?” Jefferies asked the weatherman. “There is no future,” Pitt replied brightly but bitingly.

Pitt has been an outspoken campaigner in favour of legislation to protect the environment, preserve natural resources and curb pollution, often teaming up with fellow celebs like Michael Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio.

He founded the Make It Right foundation back in 2007, which helped to build sustainable homes in the devastated city of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He’s also worked with the Clinton Global Initiative for several years.

