The former couple say they will now be handling their divorce privately.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released their first joint statement since filling for divorce last September.
The high profile split has so far played out in public with allegations coming from both sides, but the couple have now committed to handling the rest of their divorce proceedings in private.
The statement read: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.
“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” In September Jolie filed for divorce after two years of marriage and 12 years as a couple.
A statement from Jolie’s attorney at the time read: “Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for dissolution of the marriage. This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time.”
Later Pitt released his own statement to People, saying: “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”
The couple are parents to six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 and custody has been the primary issue in the divorce so far.
Last week People reported that Pitt has being having weekly five hour supervised visits with the children since October. The agreement is said to be in place to run until the end of January.
On Sunday Pitt returned to the spotlight, with an appearance at the Golden Globes to introduce the movie Moonlight. The actor’s surprise appearance was met with a standing ovation from the audience.
