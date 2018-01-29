When it comes to the world of movies, video game adaptations have never really done the best after making their debut. The recent 'Assassin's Creed' movie, along with films of the past such as 'Super Mario Bros.' and 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' failed to light a fire in the belly of long time fans, with less-than-infectious storylines despite the A-list cast members.

'Rampage' director Brad Peyton has some high hopes for the film

With negativity surrounding the majority of video game films, any time an adaptation is released there's a reference to the "curse" surrounding movies of the genre from critics and viewers alike. Whether or not the curse will ever be truly broken remains to be seen, but one of this year's biggest releases will put to the test.

'Rampage' is based loosely on the video game series of the same name, and will see a number of huge monsters tearing their way through North America, destroying everything that's in their path. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson takes the lead role of primatologist Davis Okoye in the film; a man who's hoping to save the beasts and bring them down to regular size before they're killed. He stars alongside the likes of Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the film.

Speaking with IGN, the film's director Brad Peyton was asked about the video game movie "curse" and said: "There’s obviously a pressure to deliver on these things and to ground the movie and to deliver on spectacle and all that, but there also aren’t these expectations to what this character’s supposed to be or what this plot is supposed to be. I didn’t know about this quote-unquote ‘video game curse’ until about two weeks after I finished the movie... When you attempt to adapt something that has an incredibly deep plotline or character or something along those lines, you’re beholden to delivering something. And it’s really a difficult challenge because as a gamer, I know, I play as the hero. That’s an immersive medium, and so, it’s really hard to go up against something that pre-exists."

Dwayne Johnson leads the film

Adding that "monster movies are meant to be fun", the director seems passionate about his work and the fact that this could prove to be the difference-maker when it comes to video game-inspired flicks. With

'Rampage' isn't the only film this year that will go up against the "curse". Alicia Vikander is taking on the role of iconic video game character Lara Croft in a rebooted 'Tomb Raider' film series, so it's going to be very interesting to see if she can lure viewers in and make some big bucks in the box office. We've got big expectations, and think that both she, and Johnson in 'Rampage', will start to pave the way for enjoyable and successful video game movies.

'Rampage' is set to hit cinemas on April 20, 2018.