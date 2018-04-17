Let's face it, you can't go to the pictures any more without seeing a superhero movie amongst the listings. They're now an integrated part of society, but audiences continue to lap them up! The problem filmmakers are facing when creating new films that slot into that genre however is ensuring that each and every release is a unique and compelling one. It's something that many directors have managed to do successfully, but we have seen a few duds alongside the diamonds.

Brad Bird serves as director on 'The Incredibles 2'

Back in 2004, the world fell in love with Pixar release 'The Incredibles'. The movie followed the re-emergence of one particular family gifted with superpowers, who had been living in secrecy due to a ban on heroes using their talents to fight crime. Now, almost 15 years later, we'll be delving right back into the world of those heroes, and finally finding out about the powers baby Jack-Jack has developed!

The film will see Helen Parr aka Elastigirl brought back into the fold as a full-time superhero, whilst Bob Parr aka Mr. Incredible is tasked with looking after the family at home. It all sounds simple enough, but of course the events that take place will see the entire family once more forced to save the planet from a terrible fate.

Speaking with press, director Brad Bird opened up about how 'The Incredibles' is a unique franchise despite being a part of the heavily bogged down superhero genre (via Screen Rant): "'Heroes' [the TV show] used to do five, six, ten different superheroes with storylines that continued on every week. So you were doing quantum superhero stories every week and it seemed like everything had been done. So it’s easy to freak out and go, “Why even try? Everybody’s got everything done to death,” but then, again, I return to what makes us unique, and it’s this idea of a family and that superheroes have to hide their abilities. And those things actually are unique to us, and there’s plenty left to explore."

That final comment, in that there is much "left to explore", certainly serves as an exciting bunch of words to those who are hoping for more 'Incredibles' adventures in the future. Let's just hope that if this is to be the case, there won't be quite the same length of time in waiting for further sequels!

For now however, we imagine Bird and the rest of the team who have been working on 'The Incredibles 2' will simply be looking ahead to the film's big screen release, as well as its critical reception. Bring on June!

'The Incredibles 2' is set for release in cinemas on June 15, 2018.