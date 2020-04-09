Boy George penned his new song 'Isolation' before the coronavirus pandemic put everyone in lockdown.

The 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker dropped the new single and his album, 'This Is What I Dub , Vol. 1', his first on his own label, BGP (Boy George Presents), today (09.04.20).

And he has explained that it was just a coincidence that he would release a track about being isolated whilst everyone is in self-isolation due to the global health pandemic, though the lyrics couldn't be more relatable during these ''trying times''.

He said: ''This has zero to do with what's going on now but perhaps everything in some ways.

''The lyrics befit these trying times that we are living through right now.''

The 58-year-old musician admitted he's never felt more inspired during these testing times, and vowed that plenty more tracks stemming from ''anarchy and confusion'' will be coming from him.

He said: ''Expect anarchy and confusion from myself and BGP in the coming months.

''We need music now more than ever. No rules in isolation. The punk, dub spirit prevails.''

Meanwhile, the Culture Club star has revealed he would like a nobody to play him in his biopic.

He told BBC Radio 2 when asked who would be the right person for the job: ''Someone unknown would be amazing. I think just someone who's good at acting.''

Actress Sophie Turner previously said she would be ''so down'' to play him.

One of the most ''interesting'' casting suggestions that have been pitched to him so far have been for the 'Game of Thrones' star to portray his younger self, which he thought was a great idea.

He said: ''It's going ahead. It's MGM. It's being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, who did 'My Dinner with Hervé'. Who is very cool.''

Asked who would play him, he added: ''There's been some really interesting suggestions. One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner.

''[People will say] she can't play you she's a woman, you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.''

Responding to British Vogue's tweet about the news, Sophie - who is married to Joe Jonas - admitted: ''I'm SO down @BoyGeorge.''

George also admitted he doesn't care if the movie wasn't entirely truthful because he loves reading ''ridiculous'' rumours about himself.

He said: ''In our game, there is always stuff that is written about you that is so ridiculous. That you say, 'I don't mind it though, it makes me sound more interesting.'

''He sleeps upside down on the roof. He only lives on lentils, that kind of stuff. I think it just makes a great picture.''

It was previously reported that the untitled film will chart the singer's childhood in a working class Irish family through his rise to stardom along with Culture Club in the 1980s.

It is not yet known when the movie will be released.