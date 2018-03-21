They'll tour across the US until the Fall.
Boy George is set to hit the road again with Culture Club this summer, with 40 dates across the US where the band will unveil some brand new material that they've been working on recently. They'll also be dropping their new album at the same time.
Boy George at a Celebrity Apprentice press junket
The eccentric singer announced yesterday (March 20th 2018) that he and Culture Club will be performing across the States, kicking off at the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida on June 29th 2018 and concluding at the Big Fresno Fair in California on October 5th.
They'll also perform in Houston, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Portland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas - the majority of the country's major cities.
Joining him on tour are the B-52s and Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, and while concert goers will of course be treated to classic hits like 'Karma Chameleon' and 'Miss Me Blind', he has also revealed that he'll be performing some new songs.
It's been more than six months since he signed a recording deal with BMG, and Culture Club will finally be launching a full album almost two decades on from their last release 'Don't Mind If I Do'. Entitled 'Tribes', the record will be released in June.
'I just want to release the album so it will get heard', Boy George told Billboard 'It would be smarter for us to put the record out when I have a social presence rather than relying on a little bit of nostalgia and the goodwill of the press and sporadic radio play.'
Boy George reunited with Culture Club for a tour in 2015, and they last toured together last year in Australia as well as South America, alongside a handful of UK dates. The lead singer dropped his last solo album, 'This Is What I Do', back in 2013.
Tour Dates:
June 29- St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 30- Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
July 1 - Pompano, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
July 6 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino
July 7 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
July 10 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre
July 11 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Amphitheater
July 12 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
July 15 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land
July 17 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 18 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 20 - Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
July 21 - Charlotte, NC@ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater
July 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 26 - Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino
July 27 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
July 28 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 31 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
August 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 28 - Lewistown, NY @ Artpark
August 30 - Detroit, MI@ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 31 - Chicago, IL@ Ravinia Festival
September 1 - Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
September 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
September 5 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
September 7 - Kansas City, OH@ Starlight Theatre
September 8 - Denver, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
September 13 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
September 14 - Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
September 15 - Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
September 16 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
September 18 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
September 19 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
September 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
September 22 - Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center
September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino
September 28 - Cabazon, CA @ Morongo
September 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
September 30 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
October 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
October 5 - Fresno, CA@ The Big Fresno Fair