Boy George is set to hit the road again with Culture Club this summer, with 40 dates across the US where the band will unveil some brand new material that they've been working on recently. They'll also be dropping their new album at the same time.

The eccentric singer announced yesterday (March 20th 2018) that he and Culture Club will be performing across the States, kicking off at the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida on June 29th 2018 and concluding at the Big Fresno Fair in California on October 5th.

They'll also perform in Houston, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Portland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas - the majority of the country's major cities.

Joining him on tour are the B-52s and Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, and while concert goers will of course be treated to classic hits like 'Karma Chameleon' and 'Miss Me Blind', he has also revealed that he'll be performing some new songs.

It's been more than six months since he signed a recording deal with BMG, and Culture Club will finally be launching a full album almost two decades on from their last release 'Don't Mind If I Do'. Entitled 'Tribes', the record will be released in June.

'I just want to release the album so it will get heard', Boy George told Billboard 'It would be smarter for us to put the record out when I have a social presence rather than relying on a little bit of nostalgia and the goodwill of the press and sporadic radio play.'

Boy George reunited with Culture Club for a tour in 2015, and they last toured together last year in Australia as well as South America, alongside a handful of UK dates. The lead singer dropped his last solo album, 'This Is What I Do', back in 2013.

Tour Dates:

June 29- St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 30- Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

July 1 - Pompano, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

July 6 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino

July 7 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

July 10 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre

July 11 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Amphitheater

July 12 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

July 15 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land

July 17 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 18 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 20 - Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

July 21 - Charlotte, NC@ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater

July 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 26 - Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino

July 27 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

July 28 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 31 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 28 - Lewistown, NY @ Artpark

August 30 - Detroit, MI@ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 31 - Chicago, IL@ Ravinia Festival

September 1 - Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

September 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 5 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

September 7 - Kansas City, OH@ Starlight Theatre

September 8 - Denver, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

September 13 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

September 14 - Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

September 15 - Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

September 16 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

September 18 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

September 19 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

September 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

September 22 - Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center

September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino

September 28 - Cabazon, CA @ Morongo

September 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

September 30 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

October 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

October 5 - Fresno, CA@ The Big Fresno Fair