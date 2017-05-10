Everyone is guilty of exaggerating their lifestyle every now and again especially on social media, and when your contemporaries value wealth and luxury above all else, that leads to desperate self-aggrandizing behaviour. Bow Wow is the latest victim of that kind of temptation and was humiliatingly called out for it.

Bow Wow at 'Angry Birds Movie' premiere

The 30-year-old Atlanta rapper (whose real name is Shad Moss) posted an impressive shot of a private jet flanked by two cars on his Instagram account while speaking about his new press tour for the WETV show that he is in later this month.

'Travel day', he captioned the shot. 'NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER.'

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

The problem was, the image has since found to be taken from Google images - most likely a Fort Lauderdale VIP Transportation website. It wasn't even taking in Atlanta, one clue to that being the name of the business in the background which does not have a base in the city.

To make matters worse, someone who'd seen the post spotted him on his own flight to New York proving that he'd not only flown commercial, but apparently Economy too. Poor Bow Wow. Fans are not going to let this one rest for a while. Though while most are using the opportunity to make a complete mockery of him, others are using the embarrassment to implore him to be himself and stop trying to live up other people's expectations.

More: Stars that changed their monikers

Bow Wow (or Lil Bow Wow as he is still more popularly known) became famous at the age of 13 when he released debut album 'Beware of the Dog'. He has since sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and he's about to launch his first record in eight years 'NYLTH'. That should be enough to be proud of without faking a ritzy lifestyle to go with it.