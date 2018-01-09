The line-up for Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2018 is here with more than a hundred artists on the bill for the four-day weekend and Eminem, The Killers and Muse announced as headliners. It's the 17th edition of this incredible show, and tickets are on sale this week.

Eminem at the 'Southpaw' premiere

Be sure to be one of the 80,000 plus revellers to hit Manchester, Tennessee this summer for one of the most exciting musical events in Southeastern United States. Tickets go on sale on Friday (January 12th 2018) and follows an incredible event last year which featured headliners U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd.

This year sees Eminem headlining yet another festival, already being scheduled for Coachella, Boston Calling and the Governors Ball following the release of his newest album 'Revival'. Joining him are The Killers, who released their latest album 'Wonderful Wonderful' last year and are also set to appear at Boston Calling, and Muse whose only other US festival appearance this year is Caroline Rebellion.

Muse are yet to release their new album project following 2015's 'Drones', though they have promised it to come later this year. They already released first single 'Dig Down' early last year, and are gearing up to drop their second song 'Thought Contagion' very soon. It's been a long time coming, but we bet it will be worth it.

Also high up on the Bonnaroo roster are Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver with 'two unqiue sets', Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Khalid and Alt-J.

Across the five stages there'll be more music from the likes of Porter Robinson's new moniker Virtual Self, Canadian rock band Broken Social Scene, Swedish sisters First Aid Kit, British crooner Rag'n'Bone Man, soul queen Mavis Staples and the festival staple Superjam.

Bonnaroo will take place from June 7th to 10th 2018.