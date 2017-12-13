Nina Simone, Bon Jovi and Dire Straits lead the school of 2018 for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year – but major names such as Radiohead and Kate Bush have missed out.

On Wednesday (December 13th), the Cleveland-based institution announced its list of five inductees for its annual ceremony next spring. It consisted of rock heroes Dire Straits and Bon Jovi, new-wave group The Cars, Sixties icons The Moody Blues and the legendary late R&B singer Nina Simone.

On top of this, the little-known but highly influential figure of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, sometimes dubbed ‘the godmother of rock’n’roll’, is also to be inducted with a special Early Influences award.

Bon Jovi are among the acts to be inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2018

However, that list of six had been narrowed down through voting from a longlist of 19 names that had been announced back in October.

Therefore, acts that have missed out include major acts such as Radiohead, Kate Bush, Depeche Mode and Eurythmics. Influential acts from pop history such as MC5, Link Wray, LL Cool J, The Zombies, The Meters and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan also failed to make the cut.

“It's a Christmas miracle,” Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan told Rolling Stone reacting to the news. “[We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was, 'Let's go out and make this happen.' And we actually did.”

Radiohead had responded to their nomination with something of a shrug. Guitarist Ed O’Brien said last month: “As a British band, it’s one of those things that it’s very lovely to be nominated, but we don’t quite culturally understand it. It’s a very American thing. Us Brits are very bad at celebrating ourselves.”

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 14th, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. An edited version of the ceremony is set to be broadcast on HBO soon after the event.

