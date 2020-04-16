Bon Jovi have delayed their album 'Bon Jovi: 2020'.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi has revealed they have pushed back the record, which was set for release on May 15, because of the coronavirus, whilst their summer North America tour with Bryan Adams has also been postponed.

On how the global health crisis has impacted his life and work in an interview with Maria Shriver, he explained: ''It's caused me to slow down.

''We're always on a treadmill.

''It seems like we're always running to the next thing.

''In my case, I had a record coming out next month and a tour sold out and ready to go, and rehearsals booked and stages to build and on a dime it was gone. And it's fine. It's actually fine because it's giving me time to reconnect.''

A new release date for the record is yet to be announced.

Despite the delay, fans are being treated to a new song which was written about the current situation, 'Do What You Can', which Jovi is set to perform at Bruce Springsteen's JERSEY 4 JERSEY Covid-19 virtual benefit on April 22, which will raise funds for The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, Jovi said: ''I wrote a new song about the situation that we're in, so I'm going to perform that in its entirety for the first time ever.

''And then of course I should do 'Livin' on a Prayer,' because it's such an important song for so many people, and it brings us back to happier days.''

The 'It's My Life' hitmaker also revealed that he played 'Bon Jovi: 2020' to Springsteen as well as Sir Paul McCartney.

He said: ''I did the same thing at Christmas with Bruce [Springsteen].''

Whilst he hailed The Boss for managing to get music legend Tony Bennett to take part in the show and for curating a ''diverse'' line-up, which features the likes of Halsey, SZA and Charlie Puth, as well as actors including Danny DeVito, Jon Stewart and Chris Rock.

The 58-year-old rocker said: ''To get Tony Bennett to do this was a huge thrill.

''And to make sure that it was also diverse and young -- SZA and Halsey and Charlie Puth made it well rounded.

''And there are guys who love and live for their roots in Jersey, like we do, and that's DeVito and Stewart and Chris Rock.''

The show will be aired on ABC, via Apple Music and E Street Radio on SiriusXM from 7pm EST on April 22.