Bon Iver are set to embark on a series of Southern US dates this Fall, promoting their last album '22, A Million' which will be one year old next month. They announced the exciting news via social media this week as they prepare for their European stopover.

Bon Iver performing live

The new dates begin with a double night booking at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 29th and 30th, and will also take them to Louisville, Charlottesville, Asheville, Charlotte, Birmingham and Atlanta and Charleston, coming to a close at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina on November 13th 2017.

'Excited to announce our Southeast US tour this Fall!' They wrote on Instagram, announcing the details for the fan pre-sale.

Before their October and November dates, however, Bon Iver will be performing in Santa Fe for the Noise For NOW Festival next month; a charity event for the National Organization for Women which will also feature artists like TV on the Radio, Tune-Yards, Lower Dens and Heather Trost.

Then they'll jet off to Europe to play in Ireland, the Netherlands, France and the UK where they'll be joined by a very special guest in the form of New York harpist Mikaela Davis. They'll also appear at Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles over the October 14th to 15th weekend.

The Wisconsin indie rockers released their third album '22, A Million' in September 2016 via Jagjaguwar, reaching number two in the UK and US charts. Co-produced by frontman Justin Vernon and BJ Burton, the album earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album and featured the unusually named singles '22 (OVER S88N)', '10 d E A T h b R E a s T' and '33 "GOD"'.

The general ticket sale for the new dates begins on August 25th 2017 with a strict four ticket per person limit.

Tour Dates:

10/29 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/31 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/03 Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

11/04 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/06 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/09 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/12 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/13 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center