For those planning to catch Bon Iver on tour in the UK and Europe over January and February, you're out of luck because the band have just axed 21 dates. It's unknown what has caused this sudden cancellation, though they have cited 'personal reasons'.

Bon Iver won't be rescheduling their cancelled dates

Tickets for the dates between January 22nd and February 20th will be refunded and no dates will be rescheduled in the near future. Plus, frontman Justin Vernon has also been forced to cancel his appearance on Chris Thile's radio show 'A Prairie Home Companion' next week.

'For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in paris on January 22, 2017 and end in London on February 20, 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon's scheduled appearance on 'A Prairie Home Companion' on January 14, 2017', the band said on Twitter. 'Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back.'

data-lang="en"> It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017

The tour included five London dates - including two at the Roundhouse, one at the O2 and two at the Eventim Apollo - as well as two at Stockholm's Cirkus, two at Copenhagen's Den Grå Hal and two at Edinburgh's Playhouse Theatre.

More: Bon Iver's album was one of Jim Pusey's albums of the year

For now, it seems that Bon Iver will still be up for their slot at Coachella in April, as well as their other festival dates over the summer including Primavera Sound in Spain and NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal, Forbidden Fruit Festival in Ireland and Rock The Garden in Minneapolis.

Bon Iver unveiled their third studio album '22, A Million' via Jagjaguwar in September last year, featuring the singles '10 dEAThbREasT' and '33 'GOD''. The record reached number two in both the US and the UK charts, while topping the lists in Canada and New Zealand. It is currently nominated for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package at the 2017 Grammy Awards.