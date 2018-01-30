Bon Iver has caused quite the stir on social media this week by voicing his disappointment that Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 2018 Grammy Awards. He has nothing against the singer, but he certainly seems to wish for more musical diversity during the awards season.

Bon Iver performing live

Bon Iver, whose real name is Justin Vernon, won two awards in 2012 for Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist, and last year he was nominated for his album '22, A Million'. Naturally, he hadn't released anything for the running this year, but that didn't stop him having an opinion on those who did win.

'Scanning headlines after playing Mexico City last night', he wrote via his personal Twitter account, @blobtower. 'Looks like Grammys are still something serious musicians should not take seriously! Absolutely NO offense to Mr Mars, but you absolutely have to be s****ing me.'

He was also, like a lot of people, irritated by the fact that so few women won awards this year. 'While some awesome musicians do win, what is WINNING?' He wrote, and slammed Recording Academy president Neil Portnow's suggestion that women should 'step up', branding it 'S***ty Coach language'.

'To be factual, Mr Mars made a name in the INDUSTRY by making hits OUT of hits of yesteryear', he continued, with a link to a sardonic article by The Onion about the public only enjoying things they are familiar with. 'SO. No real need to be mad, even, at the Grammys. SZA? KENDRICK? I'd say move on from this s**t show. Felt like a Democratic Party Party, not Rock 'n'Roll.'

In short, he summarises that 'the Grammies are for the music industry' while 'music itself is for... everyone else'.

Even when asked who he would have picked for Album of the Year, he makes a point that music is timeless and important regardless of when it was released. 'Hard to make a list of music that changed me this year, without including a bunch of music from people who are dead or gone', he said.