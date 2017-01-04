Bon Iver have announced that they have cancelled their upcoming tour of Europe that had been due to begin later this month, citing “personal reasons”.

The celebrated indie act, who released their third album 22, A Million in September 2016 to positive reviews from critics and fans, were due to begin their tour of Europe and the UK on January 22nd in Paris and finish up in London on February 20th.

However, a message posted to the group’s official Twitter account on Wednesday (January 4th) said that the group had pulled out of all its live dates on the continent. While all tickets will be refunded, there are no plans to reschedule any of the concerts yet, and nothing more detailed has been advanced as to the “personal reasons”.

The four British gigs cancelled included The Roundhouse and the Eventim Apollo in London, along with a date at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool and the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh.

Furthermore, Vernon’s appearance on public radio show ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ in Minnesota has also had to be cancelled.

“Our deepest apologies to all our fans. We will be back,” the brief message ended.

Only yesterday, Bon Iver was announced as one of the major acts to perform at the 2017 Coachella Festival. Those two performances are still listed on their official website in April, as well as their Primavera Sound gig in Portugal in June.

2017 sees the tenth anniversary of Bon Iver’s breakout album For Emma, Forever Ago. Recorded in an isolated wood cabin in the depths of Wisconsin in winter, it became a slow-burning success over a number of years following a limited release in the summer of 2007.

