Artist:
Song title: Everything Else Has Gone Wrong
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

With their new album set for release in January 2020 via their new label Mmm... Records, Bombay Bicycle Club unveil the video for the titular single 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong'. It marks the end of their three year hiatus and comes six years after their UK number one So Long, 'See You Tomorrow'.

