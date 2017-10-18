The Weinstein Co. has again been hit with an accusation of sexual harassment, with former executive producer on 'The Mist', Amanda Segel accusing Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment after being invited to a dinner by the younger Weinstein brother.

Bob's attorney Bert Fields has fired back at the claims, saying in a statement: "There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that". Fields noted that there was no recollection of unwanted touching during the dinner between Weinstein and Segel.

Fields also said that there were emails to prove that the story from Segel was "riddled with false and misleading assertions", but they are yet to find their way into the public domain.

Speaking to Variety, Segel claimed that she was asked highly intimate questions during the dinner, with Bob Weinstein making romantic gestures towards her throughout, even asking her age because he wouldn't want to date anybody who was younger than his daughter. She went on to allege that after the dinner, she drove Bob to his hotel and when they arrived, he asked her to go up to his room.

"'No' should be enough," she explained. "After 'no', anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn't want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that 'no' is enough from now on."

The claims from Segel come after two weeks of accusations against Bob's older brother Harvey Weinstein have been making headlines, with a multitude of women stepping forward to share their stories of alleged sexual harassment, assault and even rape.

Exactly where everything goes from here remains to be seen. Harvey Weinstein has been fired by The Weinstein Company and a board of governors for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel him from the Academy. If more women come forward with accusations against Bob, we would imagine he'll be delivered a similar fate.

We'll bring you more news on the Weinstein scandal as and when we get it.