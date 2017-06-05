Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band are hitting the road for a series of North American dates later this year for their Runaway Train Tour including two in the lead singer's Michigan hometown. More dates are set to be announced in the near future.

The Runaway Train Tour kicks off at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on August 24th 2017, and will take Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band on at least 24 dates in various major cities including Boston, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Houston and Denver. They have two dates in Seger's hometown of Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre on September 9th and at Palace of Auburn Hills on September 23rd.

It was previously announced that the Palace date would mark Seger's seventeenth and final performance at the venue. The last date announced is at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on October 28th, though more dates are yet to be announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Minneapolis.

'I have a great time on stage', Seger told Billboard. 'The thing I look forward to is playing with these people. They're so much fun to play with and be with and they make my job easy 'cause they play great and sing great. So that's attractive. Everybody's just on board. Everybody's so committed. They always are. They show up ready to play, and it's wonderful.'

The new tour marks Seger's first with Silver Bullet Band since 2015's Ride Out Tour. The 72-year-old musician will also be launching special vinyl editions of his 1969 debut album 'Ramblin' Gamblin' Man' and his 1994 compilation 'Greatest Hits' to celebrate the latter's new diamond certification from the RIAA. They will arrive on June 9th.

Tickets for the forthcoming tour will be available on June 9th, with pre-sales beginning on June 6th.

Tour dates:

Aug 24 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Aug 26 - Moline, IL @ iWireless Center

Aug 30 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Sep 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

Sep 7 - Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

Sep 9 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep 12 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

Sep 14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sep 16 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

Sep 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Sep 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

Sep 23 - Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills

Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA PPG @ Paints Arena

Sep 30 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct 5 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Oct 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Oct 19 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 21 - Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star

Oct 24 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Oct 26 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena