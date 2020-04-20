Bob Odenkirk's son had a ''pretty bad'' case of coronavirus.

The 'Better Call Saul' star told how 21-year-old Nathan - who has suffered from asthma ''for a good chunk of his life'' - fell ill with the respiratory disease and while the family were originally reassured by reports that said younger patients experienced mild symptoms, they eventually realised that is on a ''case by case'' basis.

Speaking to 'Late Late Show' host James Corden via video link, Bob - who has Nathan and Erin, 19, with wife Naomi Yomtov - said: ''In the end, it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu.

''According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu.''

The 57-year-old star is grateful Nathan had the virus ''pretty easily'' compared with other sufferers but admitted he was worried.

He said: ''It got scarier the longer it went.

''The further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky.''

The former 'Breaking Bad' actor admitted he feels ''very lucky'' to have a ''nice home'' to be quarantining in as he knows it isn't so easy for others who are following social distancing measures which have been put in place to slow the spread of the disease.

He said: ''We are very lucky to have a nice home that's big enough for us. I think a lot about the homes I lived in before I did well enough, and how hard it would be to shelter-in-place in some of the basement apartments that I lived in. That must be very hard for people.''

But Bob admitted he was ''stunned'' by how agreeable people have been to the tough measures.

He said: ''I thank people who are doing it. It's really stunning to me. I'm a cynic, I think, and that's one of the reasons I like comedy, but I'm just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community. You know they're caring for each other really by doing this and so it's been heartening, I'd say.''