When 'Breaking Bad' came to an end on AMC, fans were sad to wave goodbye to Walter White (Bryan Cranston), Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and the chaotic world created by Vince Gilligan. Fortunately, they wouldn't have to wait too long to jump into the action once more, as it was announced there would be a spinoff series focusing on fan-favourite character, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman in 'Better Call Saul'

Serving as a prequel to 'Breaking Bad', the show kicks off with Saul in his earlier days of working as a lawyer, back when he was known as Jimmy McGill. Through three seasons to-date, we've followed him on a journey that has seen him up against some major challenges, and now with his evolution into Saul Goodman almost complete, a fourth season is right around the corner.

Exactly what to expect from the show isn't entirely obvious. We know McGill will be dealing with the season 3 shock death of Chuck (Michael McKean), and that's something that will have a huge impact on how he deals with his life. Now, Odenkirk has been opening up a little bit more about what audiences will see later this year. In particular, he touches on McGill's relationship with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

Speaking at the ATX Television Festival, Odenkirk teased (according to Entertainment Weekly): "If you’re intrigued by the Jimmy-Kim relationship, this next season is gonna knock you out. There are scenes between Jimmy and Kim that are on another level that you haven’t seen on this show. They’re outside of character that a real couple needs to have... and it makes his life in Breaking Bad all the more tragic because she’s not in his life."

With Gilligan working behind-the-scenes and Odenkirk's always-compelling performances, we're sure season 4 will be one of the most dramatic so far. With 10 episodes to get through, it's going to be a long and bumpy ride, and one we can't wait to get on board with!

'Better Call Saul' season 4 premieres on AMC in the US on August 6, 2018, and is expected to come to Netflix in the UK.