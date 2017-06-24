As the prequel to the critically-acclaimed AMC series 'Breaking Bad', 'Better Call Saul' has seen some incredible success, following the story of down-on-his-luck lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk); the man that would go on to become the crooked lawyer all 'Breaking Bad' fans know as Saul Goodman.

Bob Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman in AMC's 'Better Call Saul'

Through the three seasons that have aired to-date on AMC in the US and on Netflix across the globe, fans have seen McGill form an incredible bond with his colleague-turned-girlfriend Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and look after his brother Chuck (Michael McKean). He's been an incredibly loveable character and somebody you can root for, but that could all change as his transformation to Saul Goodman takes place.

Whilst a fourth season hasn't yet been ordered by the bosses at AMC, it's extremely likely 'Better Call Saul' will be making a return, and now Odenkirk has turned his attention towards what we should all expect from the show moving forward.

"[Jimmy McGill] is a more rewarding part than [Saul Goodman]," the actor explained in a chat with UPROXX. "So, yes, I would miss the part that I'm playing now. I don't think there is an extended period of time that we'll be enjoying Saul's ridiculousness. I think there will be a story to tell there, though. We're not quite there yet."

Moving onto the tragic events of the season 3 finale, which saw the apparent death-by-suicide of Chuck, Odenkirk adds: "With Chuck gone, that is one of the two big things that are connecting him to humanity, and the other being Kim. When those pillars fall away, he's in freefall. We're fairly close to that. And then there's some story to tell as Saul. Peter and Vince and I talked, and as a viewer myself and a fan of their storytelling, I want to understand what happened with Saul and Mike, and Nacho and Lalo, who I've never met, none of us have met, that leads to all the stuff that goes on in 'Breaking Bad'."

Hearing Odenkirk's passion about the franchise is certainly something we want to see as fans, but it's not hugely surprising following his time on 'Breaking Bad' and his three years so far on 'Better Call Saul'.

The comments he makes about future storylines could actually be hints, as we know he works very closely with the creators of the show, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Whether those plot lines come to pass remains to be seen.

We'll bring you all the latest news on 'Better Call Saul' season 4 as we get it.