As part of a series of intimate (quickly selling out) UK shows from Bob Dylan And His Band, three further dates have been announced which will see the Nobel Prize winning American songwriter embark on a three-night residency in London this coming April.

Bob Dylan adds new dates to UK tour schedule

In addition to his shows in Cardiff, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool and London's SSE Arena in May, Bob Dylan will be heading to the London Palladium on April 28th, 29th and 30th. Tickets are already sold out for the Cardiff, Bournemouth and Glasgow shows.

Ahead of his UK tour dates, he'll be touring the rest of Europe with shows in Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and, of course, Sweden - the latter of which will finally be graced with his presence for the first time since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in October. The 'Blowin' In The Wind' singer didn't actually attend the December 10th acceptance ceremony, but he was praised highly in a speech read by Swedish Academy's Professor Horace Engdahl.

'It ought not to be a sensation that a singer/songwriter now stands recipient of the literary Nobel Prize. In a distant past, all poetry was sung or tunefully recited', he said. 'If people in the literary world groan, one must remind them that the gods don't write, they dance and they sing.'

The singer will also be unveiling his very first 3-disc album entitled 'Triplicate' on March 31st 2017, featuring original songs and new cover recordings. It comes less than a year after the release of his thirty-seventh studio album 'Fallen Angels' which he released in May last year.

More: Bob Dylan's acceptance speech read at Nobel ceremony

More upcoming dates for Bob Dylan are a stop at Dublin's 3Arena on May 11th and Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on June 17th where he will headline alongside The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots and Chance The Rapper.

Tickets for the new dates will be available on February 10th 2017.

UK Tour Dates:

28 April - The London Palladium

29 April - The London Palladium

30 April - The London Palladium

03 May - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena SOLD OUT

04 May - Bournemouth International Centre SOLD OUT

05 May - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

07 May - Glasgow SECC Clyde Auditorium SOLD OUT

08 May - Liverpool Echo Arena

09 May - London The SSE Arena, Wembley