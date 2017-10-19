Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is one of many famous Hollywood names who has revealed herself as an alleged victim of movie producer Harvey Weinstein as he continues to be confronted by allegations of sexual abuse and harassment and rape.

Blythe Danner has come to her daughter's defence

The Iron Man star and founder of Goop website claimed Weinstein had targeted her when she was just 22 years old by putting his hands on her suggestively and trying to lead her into his bedroom for a 'joint massage' after a meeting in his suite at The Peninsula Hotel, which had been set up by her agents at CAA.

Since that revelation, Paltrow has been criticised by New York Times columnist, Maureen Dowd, for her actions after this harassment and the fact she chose to continue to work with the producer on a number of films.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Claims Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Him

The opinion piece claimed Paltrow had put aside her qualms with Weinstein to become the "first lady of Miramax".

Now Gwyneth’s mother, actress Blythe Danner, has refused to accept the victim blaming of her daughter and has come out against her critics.

The 71-year-old actress wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Times on Wednesday to defend her eldest child.

Danner began her piece by writing: "I cannot remain silent while Maureen Dowd disparages my daughter, Gwyneth Paltrow, for the manner in which she chose to handle Harvey Weinstein’s attempt at a sexual encounter when she was 22.

"Gwyneth did not ‘put aside her qualms to become the first lady of Miramax back then, as Ms. Dowd would have it.

MORE: Former Chef For Gwyneth Paltrow Claims The Star 'Ate Nothing'

"She continued to hold her own and insist that Mr. Weinstein treat her with respect."

The I'll See You In My Dreams star also mentioned Gwyneth's father Bruce Paltrow and how he taught her 'how to stand up for herself'.

Danner explained: "Bruce received the first Diversity Award from the Directors Guild for helping women and minorities in our business. His daughter wasn’t the only woman he taught to fight for herself."

She said: "I suggest that the pundits stop casting aspersions on the women who have confronted unwanted sexual advances in the manner each sees fit and concentrate on the constructive ways to prevent this behavior in the future."

Over 40 women have accused the co-founder of the Weinstein Company of varying forms of indecent behaviour in the past few weeks.