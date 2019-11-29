Artist:
Song title: The Keeper
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

We challenge you not to melt upon hearing Manchester five-piece Blossoms' soaring new love song 'The Keeper'. It's the second single from their upcoming third album 'Foolish Loving Spaces' which will be released on January 31st 2020 through Virgin EMI. 

