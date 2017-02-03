Blossoms paid tribute to 1985 blockbuster 'Back To The Future' with their new video for 'Honey Sweet', featuring a time-travelling Delorean. Plus, they make a brief reference to a future date later this year, though the significance is so far ambiguous.

Blossoms unveil their 'Honey Sweet' video

The video opens with lead vocalist Tom Ogden perusing a road map before calling up the other band members on an old rotary dial phone. They later join up for a bike trip, riding around Stockpart. There's a very deliberate retro vibe here, with a number of vintage cars dotted around the place, and the video ends with the band arriving at a garage in which a time-travelling Delorean is parked with the number place 'OUTATIME'.

The time machine on the famous vehicle reads that they are in 1987, with their destination time set at July 8th 2017. What this means, we don't yet know - though we do know that they'll be performing at the Castlefield Bowl in their home city of Manchester on that date. But perhaps it has more significance than that - can we be expecting some new music from the indie five-piece this summer?

Blossoms - who are Ogden, bassist Charlie Salt, lead guitarist Josh Dewhurst, drummer Joe Donovan and keyboard player Myles Kellock - released their self-titled debut album in August 2016 via Virgin EMI Records, reaching number one on the UK charts. They released a re-issue entitled 'Blossoms: Extended Edition' in November. 'Charlemagne' was their first big single from the record, released in 2015 and produced by James Skelly and Rich Turvey.

The band have been nominated for British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards, with the winner set to be announced on February 22nd 2017. They're in competition with Anne-Marie, Rag'N'Bone Man, Skepta and Stormzy.

Blossoms are currently on their European and North American tour performing in the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden and Poland, as well as the UK and Ireland, and they'll be making several festival appearances this summer including Snowbombing in Austria, Coachella in California, Benicassim in Spain and TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.