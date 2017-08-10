Blossoms ''can't wait'' for fans to hear their second record.

The 'Charlemagne' rockers' self-titled debut LP turned a year old on Saturday (05.08.17) and the lads have barely stopped touring ever since it was released, but they are looking forward to getting some new material out there.

Sharing a black and white photograph of the band - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - on Instagram, they wrote on the anniversary: ''So today our debut album is 1 year old! Thanks to everyone who bought it, came to see us live, it's been the best year of our lives so far. We've been bsuy recording our second album and we can't wait for you to hear it. (sic)''

The 'Honey Sweet' hitmakers have eight tracks ready for their next outing, but recently said they won't be dropping it till next year.

Drummer Joe said: ''The new album is sounding amazing.''

Frontman Tom added: ''There are still some songs on it that were written last February.

''The album won't be out until probably next year so they'll be two years old by the time it gets released.''

The indie rock group even have some song titles ready, though the actual record doesn't have a name yet.

Joe said: ''One is called 'There's A Reason Why I Never Returned Your Calls' - but the actual title is 'There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)'.''

Explaining the length, Joe added: ''We've got a brackets tune now.

''Everyone agreed we wanted a brackets tune and it was a long title so that's why we did it.''