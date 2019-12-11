Artist:
Song title: Not Another Christmas Song
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rock

Not another stop-motion animated music video! Blink-182 go claymation on us with the video for their festive anthem 'Not Another Christmas Song', which comes less than three months after the release of their latest studio album 'Nine' which reached number three in the US charts.

