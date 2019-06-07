Artist:
Song title: Kiss You Goodbye
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Bleached prepare to release their third album 'Don't You Think You've Had Enough?' later this summer, teasing it with a new sun-soaked video for their uplifting single 'Kiss You Goodbye'.

Bleached - Kiss You Goodbye Video

