When 19.04.2015
Blake Lively appears at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 for the New York premiere of her new film 'The Age of Adaline' alongside co-star Michiel Huisman and director Lee Toland Krieger. The film is released on April 24th 2015.
The actress shows off her stunning red lacy gown, a floor-length, halter-neck number with a feathered skirt teamed with a sparkly fish-shaped clutch. After a few solo shots, she is joined by her mother Elaine and brother Eric Lively on the red carpet to a much appreciative crowd of photographers.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...