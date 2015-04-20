Posted on 19 April 2015

When 19.04.2015

Blake Lively appears at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 for the New York premiere of her new film 'The Age of Adaline' alongside co-star Michiel Huisman and director Lee Toland Krieger. The film is released on April 24th 2015.

The actress shows off her stunning red lacy gown, a floor-length, halter-neck number with a feathered skirt teamed with a sparkly fish-shaped clutch. After a few solo shots, she is joined by her mother Elaine and brother Eric Lively on the red carpet to a much appreciative crowd of photographers.

Contactmusic

More Videos