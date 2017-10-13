In a week that has been dominated by the slew of allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, former 'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively has come forward to detail her own experience of sexual harassment – an encounter with a make-up artist.

The 30 year old star spoke to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday (October 12th) to detail the incident. “He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” Lively said, before revealing that the situation got even more sinister.

“I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me,” she continued. “I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.”

While she made sure to speak up to producers about the inappropriate incident, she was placated by producers and nothing was done about it. She then passed on her sexual harassment complaints to a lawyer, who opened an investigation that led to the make-up artist in question to be released from the project.

Despite that move, however, the make-up artist has not been prevented from working on other movies and series in the industry, as she details.

“Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood," she concluded.

Earlier in the week, Lively, who is married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds and has two young daughters with him, addressed the Weinstein scandal specifically, but didn’t mention her own sexual harassment ordeal.

“That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories… I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn’t have just continued,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (October 10th). “I never heard any stories like this, I never heard anything specific but it’s devastating to hear.”

