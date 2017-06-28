There are some important skills a parent must learn regardless of whether or not they'll ever need it. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are trying to encourage new parents to take classes in child CPR - just in case they one day have to save their child's life.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the 2017 Met Gala

Becoming a parent means learning a lot of new skills as you go along. Something that you are not going to want to learn as you go, however, is child first aid - more specifically CPR. Hopefully, neither Blake Lively nor Ryan Reynolds will ever be forced to perform this life-saving procedure on either of their daughters; Ines and James; but that doesn't mean they don't need to be prepared.

'All mamas and daddies out there - I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers', Blake told her Instagram followers, alongside a photo of herself with some first aid dummeies. 'Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind.'

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Their youngest child is 8-months-old, but because CPR always varies depending on the age of the person needing it, they had to learn about how to save a child's life no matter what stage they were at in life.

A woman shared a heartbreaking story about performing CPR on her child who passed away in response, with Blake replying: 'Thank you, because when you share your story, we can all lean on each other as mamas. We can also communicate and find ways to best protect each and all our babies together with what we've each experienced.'

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Of course, Ryan took the class too - though for him it was more of a refresher course that he was determined to take because he'd already save the life of a family member thanks to Red Cross in the past.

'Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s**t, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do!' He said, with a photo of himself, his teacher and a couple of dummies. 'True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course - focusing on infant and toddler CPR.'

More: How Blake Lively made Ryan Reynolds more empathetic

'It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.'