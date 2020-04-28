Blake Lively is allowing Ryan Reynolds to dye her hair at home.

The 32-year-old actress and Ryan, 43, are currently at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, meaning Blake has been forced to embrace some creative ways of colouring her hair during the pandemic.

In an Instagram Story, Blake revealed she'd got a DIY hair-colour kit sent to her house by her colourist, Rona O'Connor.

And Blake's husband Ryan has been given the responsibility to keep her famous locks looking glamorous amid the lockdown.

In a message directed towards Rona, the actress - who has Inez, three, and James, five, with Ryan - quipped: ''The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right makes me concerned for your sanity. (sic)''

She added: ''But who needs hair anyway!? (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ryan previously joked he'd been ''mostly drinking'' while in self-isolation with Blake and their children.

The 'Deadpool' star and his wife want their extended time at home to be an ''educational experience'' for their kids - but Ryan also joked that he's found other distractions during lockdown.

The Hollywood actor - who has been married to Blake since 2012 - said: ''We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience.

''But I'm mostly drinking.''