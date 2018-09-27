The Black Eyed Peas are known for spreading important messages of love and humanity, and fifteen years after they denounced terrorism and gang culture in 'Where Is The Love?', they are back challenging the ethics of modern-day American in new single 'Big Love'.
The video for the song begins with a warning, because it's unbelievably hard to watch. It explores the tragedy of school shootings and immigrant children being separated from their parents by border control in graphic detail. The message? 'They take kids away from their parents, but they don't take guns away from kids.'
Echoing the likes of Childish Gambino's 'This Is America', the Black Eyed Peas new track is a hard-hitting exploration of what it means to live in Trump-dominated America, released ahead of their forthcoming seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun'.
They partnered with March For Our Lives, Families Belong Together and Change The Ref for the song, organisations which will benefit from the proceeds of the track.
'Masters of the Sun' will be released on October 12th 2018 through Interscope Records.
