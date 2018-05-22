The Black Eyed Peas get hugely political with their brand new single, 'Ring The Alarm pt.1, pt.2, pt.3'. It will feature on their forthcoming album, which will be their first in eight years.
The group attack everything from the internet to the goverment in this three-part rap, the video of which sees them all donning military uniforms and will.i.am on a throne. They make reference to racial discrimination, failures of the education system and gun regulation - and it makes for a timely song for this day and age.
Despite the appropriate timing of the song, the Black Eyed Peas wrote the track back in 2014 in response to the spate of police shootings. It is released following their other new single 'Street Livin'', as they prepare to release the follow-up to 2010 album 'The Beginning'.
