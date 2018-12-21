Artist:
Song title: BACK 2 HIPHOP ft. Nas
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October 2018, and now they've dropped an epic video to accompany it directed by Pasha Shapiro.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Black Eyed Peas - BACK...

The Black Eyed Peas - Big...

The Black Eyed Peas - Ring...

Black Eyed Peas - Street Livin...

The Black Eyed Peas - Inside...

The Black Eyed Peas - Imma...

The Black Eyed Peas - Imma...

The Black Eyed Peas - Rock...

The Black Eyed Peas - Meet...

The Black Eyed Peas - Meet...