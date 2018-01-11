It's been a long time coming, but Black Eyed Peas have finally returned with a brand new single; the suitably political 'Street Livin'' for which there is also a video featuring a montage of poignant images from America's history.
Fourteen and a half years since 'Where Is This Love?', the Black Eyed Peas bring us a similar sentiment with 'Steet Livin''. It's a video of black and white shots of gang members, drug raids, prisoners and protest cards as well as figures like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. The difference is that the band have transposed their own singing mouths over the mouth areas of certain individuals within the montage.
With no Fergie in sight, this is their first original single proper in seven years as they gear up to release their first album since 2010's 'The Beginning'. There's no release date or title just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if it was an album adaptation of Will.i.am's sci-fi zombie comic 'Masters of the Sun' which he released with Marvel last year.
Black Eyed Peas released a new version of 'Where Is The Love?' in 2016, entitled '#Wheresthelove' featuring The World - that is, a variety of vocalists from Justin Timberlake to Tori Kelly.
