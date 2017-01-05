Black Eyed Peas are working on a new musical project featuring ''awesome tech''.

Frontman Will.i.am announced the group - also comprised of by apl.de.ap and Taboo - have been working with 50 creative people on the project, which he is refusing to label as an album.

The 41-year-old musician can't wait to share the new music with their fans and he says they will ''enter'' 2017 in a ''fresh'' way by addressing the changes in the music industry over the last five years, including the rise of streaming and the closing of record shops.

Explaining their process of naming their albums, will added: ''I'm smiling on the inside because I just can't wait for you folks to see it. Every time the Black Eyed Peas get back together, something has changed in the music industry.

''I remember in 2005, the reason we called [our album] 'Money Business' was because two record stores closed down - Sam Goody and Warehouse.

''For those who don't know what that means, that was a big blow to our industry.

''And then we called the new follow-up record 'The E.N.D.' because Virgin Records and Tower Records closed in 2009.

''So every time we tried to figure out a new way to enter the market, and now with no stores and the streaming world, how do you enter the market in an exciting fresh way? We've figured that out.

''There's a team of 50 people who are bringing this thing to life, they're awesome partners. I can't want to reveal our partners. S*** is f***ing crazy. Awesome. I swear to God, it's so fresh.''

And someone who could be featuring on the project is Nicole Scherzinger - who was originally supposed to front the band in the early 2000s before Fergie had even joined the group - and has reportedly written a song with them.

A source previously said: ''Nicole met all four band members and was laying down vocals until the early hours. She was singing about 'feeling the fire' and 'wanting her way like a holiday'.

''Taboo and APL went into the recording booth to do their bit first, then Will and Nicole went in before she went back in with Fergie.

''It was a very different direction for Nic compared to the sloppy ballads on her last two album flops.''

