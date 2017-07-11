Blac Chyna has won a restraining order against her former fiancé Rob Kardashian, in the aftermath of his sensational ‘revenge porn’ outburst last week.

The social media star and sometime model, real name Angela Renee White, was granted the domestic violence restraining order on Monday afternoon (July 10th) by a California judge. It came less than a week after Rob posted explicit images of Chyna, the mother of his six-month-old daughter Dream, online and accused her of exploiting him emotionally and financially.

Speaking outside the Los Angeles courthouse yesterday afternoon, the 29 year old thanked the judge for “for granting me this restraining order to protect me… “I'm just going to get back to co-parenting Dream.”

Blac Chyna pictured in March 2017

Her attorney Lisa Bloom added: “I am pleased to announce that in court this morning we had a complete and total victory, the judge gave us everything we asked for which is a set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders against Rob Kardashian restraining him from coming near her and restraining him from cyberbullying, restraining him posting anything about her online of a personal nature including photos and videos. As we have said all along, revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse, it is also a crime in California and 38 other states and it is a civil wrong.”

Rob’s legal representative Robert Shapiro, a close personal friend of his late father’s, said outside the courthouse that they had not contested the order and that “now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only - whatever is in the best interest of the child.”

After Rob had gone on his rant, both Instagram and Twitter took down the offending material, but Chyna applied for the restraining order soon afterwards. “I was devastated, of course,” Chyna told ABC News. “I'm like, 'How could somebody post these pictures of me?'”

The same judge will re-examine the restraining order at the couple's next hearing in August. They maintain joint custody of Dream until then.

