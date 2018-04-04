Blac Chyna’s recent outburst of violence at Six Flags amusement park over the weekend may have ended up costing her much more than she thought, with a baby stroller manufacturing company pulling out of a lucrative endorsement deal as a result.

Momiie, the company that makes the pink car-shaped plastic stroller that the 29 year old reality TV star was seen brandishing the stroller as a weapon against another mother in an alleged altercation, which took place on Easter Sunday at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in California. Neither of her kids were in the stroller at the time, and they don’t appear in the video footage that surfaced of the incident.

Chyna, who has two children (five year old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga, and one year old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian), was reported to have been in line to launch her own line of strollers with the company, having already been appointed brand ambassador.

Blac Chyna was seen involved in an altercation at Six Flags last weekend

However, sources now claim that the Six Flags incident was the “final nail in the coffin” for Momiie, who had allegedly “already grown uneasy with Chyna’s behavioural issues” and the negative impact it might have on their brand.

More: “I’m not a violent person” – Blac Chyna speaks out on Six Flags brawl

“[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behaviour, particularly in a family resort around children,” a spokesperson for Momiie told TMZ on Wednesday (April 4th).

After the footage had surfaced on Monday, Chyna had used an Instagram story to explain that she had acted in the way she did because another park visitor had tried to touch one of her children.

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost," she said in her defence.

However, Six Flags certainly didn’t see it that way, and said that everybody concerned in the incident had been thrown out of the park.

“Last evening, a verbal and physical altercation broke out among two visiting groups," they said in a statement. "Our security department responded immediately and both groups were escorted out of the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour.”

More: Blac Chyna opens up about music career