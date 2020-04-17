Blac Chyna has insisted unseen TV footage will prove she didn't attack Rob Kardashian.

The 33-year-old sock designer accused his former fiancee in court documents of pointing a gun at him and beating him with a metal rod in December 2016 but his ex-partner's own legal team have now hit back.

In a memo filed on Wednesday (15.04.20), Chyna's attorneys claimed there is unaired footage from 'Rob & Chyna' which was shot a day after the alleged incident that shows Rob had no ''injuries whatsoever''.

According to People magazine, the legal note stated: ''The unaired footage taken on Dec 16, 2016 provides thirty-eight (38) minutes of the highest quality, up-close footage of Rob's face, neck, arms, and legs.

''It is undisputed that Rob had no physical injuries from Chyna on December 16, 2016. No reasonable trier of fact could find otherwise.''

The footage reportedly shows Rob ''laughing in his dentist's waiting room... with his friend Matt about his phone not working, informing his dentist that he is experiencing pain from his teeth and gums responding 'no' when asked if he has had any change in his health since Kardashian's last visit to the dentist.''

While in the dentist's chair, the camera zoomed in with close-up views of Rob's face and neck ''with no 'strangulation' marks or marks of any kind on his neck, no marks, scratches or bruises of any kind on his face, and no marks, scratches, cuts, or bruises of any kind on his arms.''

And the clip also highlights Rob's ''very light and sensitive'' skin in a moment where the ''dentist removes a metal circle about the size of a quarter that was pressed against Rob's lower neck, leaving a very visible circular mark''.

In the filing, Chyna's attorneys insisted ''no reasonable trier of fact'' could agree with Rob's version of events.

The video footage isn't the only evidence the make-up artist's team claim to have to prove her side of the story, as they also said they have copies of Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS) reports from December 2016 and January 2017 relating to ''anonymous'' reports of physical abuse from Chyna against Rob, in which he denied accusations of domestic violence against his former partner.

Rob and Chyna have three-year-old daughter Dream together.