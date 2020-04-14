Blac Chyna is charging fans $950 for a FaceTime call.

The 31-year-old star - who has Dream, three, with Rob Kardashian and King Cairo, seven, with Tyga - is giving fans the opportunity to call her for almost $1,000, according to her business website Lashed Cosmetics.

As part of the deal, fans are told to leave their phone number in the notes section of the website when they check out.

However, the reality TV star - who has more than 16 million followers on Instagram - hasn't specified how long the FaceTime call would be or when the calls would take place.

The description says: ''Get a FT call from me personal! (sic)''

Chyna is also offering fans a 'follow' on social media for $250.

The instructions explain: ''Following back on IG add your user name in the address line. Please allow 24-48 hours for her to follow back. Thank you (sic)''

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian has alleged Chyna ''threatened to kill him'', saying his his ex-partner attacked him on multiple occasions and tried to ''strangle'' him with her iPhone charger.

Court documents allege that she ''pointed a gun at Rob's head and threatened to kill him. Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength.''

Rob claims he locked himself in the bedroom, and Chyna then ''proceeded to use her fists and a metal rod to repeatedly strike'' the door.

Rob's attorney added in the court documents: ''Chyna's erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage.''

However, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani has denied the claims.

She said in a statement: ''That is just another one of Rob's lies.''