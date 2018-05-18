Blac Chyna’s assistant, Lorena ‘Patty’ Hernandez, has reportedly died after she was taken off her life support machine, following a stroke she suffered several months ago.

Hernandez passed away at the age of 34 on Wednesday (May 16th), two days after being officially pronounced brain-dead following a third bleed to her brain, according to a report from The Blast this week. She had been hospitalised ever since suffering a stroke back in January at the Lashed salon in Encino, California, owned by Chyna.

Her family is planning to donate Hernandez’s organs, and her husband is also preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) for allegedly abusing Hernandez and not providing proper worker’s compensation.

Sensationally, Chyna’s ex-boyfriends Tyga and Rob Kardashian have both donated substantial amounts to the Hernandez family’s GoFundMe page to raise funds for their lawsuit, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Kardashian, the father of Chyna’s daughter Dream, donated a total of $10,000, while Tyga, who had son King Cairo with her, donated $5,000 under his birth name of Michael Stevenson. Singer-songwriter Jeffree Star has also made a donation of $10,000 to the account.

“Remember when the news broke and she said she was helping [Hernandez] and she was helping the kids and everything? She never did,” a source told Page Six about the lawsuit. “I mean all she pretty much did was spread the word and reach out to her baby daddies, so she felt like, ‘That’s how I helped’.”

Her family has raised over $33,000 so far on her page, with a $50,000 goal. Hernandez is survived by her husband and her three children, Nathan (13), Raul (12) and Madison (7).

