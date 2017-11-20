Director: Tim Walker
Artist:
Song title: Blissing Me
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Alternative

Bjork is as wonderfully weird as ever in the new video for her single 'Blissing Me', taken from her forthcoming ninth studio album 'Utopia'. It follows previous single 'The Gate', which dropped in September. 

Directed by Tim Walker and Emma Dalzell, the video features the Icelandic singer decked out in baby blue tulle designed by Pam Hogg, yellow Gucci platforms, flowers in her hair placed by James Merry and jet black contact lenses as she performs a kind of interpretive dance to her dreamy new tune which has already received critical acclaim. Her make-up was done by Berlin drag star Hungry who co-designed the cover art for the album.

New album 'Utopia' is the follow-up to her previous release, 2015's 'Vulnicura'. Co-produced by Bjork with Arca and Rabit, she first announced her new record during her pre-taped award acceptance speech at the 2016 Brit Awards - pre-taped because she was too busy recording to enjoy the success of her last completed piece.

The album features work from her frequent collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang, and as for the album name, Bjork confesses that she couldn't think of anything better after the experience she had writing the record.

Bjork will make her first live appearance after the release of her album at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park, London on May 27th 2018. Also performing at the event are The XX, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lorde and Beck.

'Utopia' will be released on November 24th 2017 through One Little Indian Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Bjork - Blissing Me Video

Bjork - The Gate Video

Bjork - Notget Video

Bjork - Greatest Hits

Bjork - Pump up the Volumen

Bjork - Big Time Sensuality

Björk - Army Of Me

Björk - Venus As A Boy

Björk - Oceania

Bjork, Declare Independence Video