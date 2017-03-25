Birdy Pictures

Singer Birdy (Jasmine van den Bogaerde) performing at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, Scotland Wednesday 26th October 2016
Birdy - Brit Awards 2016 - Nominations at the ITV studios at ITV Studios, Brit Awards - London, United Kingdom...
Birdy and Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde - Celebrities at the BBC studios - London, United Kingdom -...
Birdy and Jasmine van den Bogaerde - H&M 5th Avenue flasgship store opening event - Arrivals - NYC, New York,...
Birdy and Jasmine van den Bogaerde - Birdy leaving BBC Radio 1 - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 18th September...