Birdy Pictures

Birdy performing live in concert - Madrid Spain - Saturday 25th March 2017

Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet - London United Kingdom - Sunday 4th December 2016

Joe Lenzie, Birdy and Cameron Edwards

BIRDY performing at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange - Edinburgh United Kingdom - Wednesday 26th October 2016

The BAFTA TV Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 8th May 2016

The House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 8th May 2016

Birdy at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Monday 25th April 2016

Brit Awards 2016 - Nominations - London United Kingdom - Thursday 14th January 2016

Celebs at BBC - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 15th September 2015

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 15th September 2015

Celebrities at the BBC studios - London United Kingdom - Thursday 23rd July 2015

40 Principales Awards 2014 - Photocall - Madrid Spain - Friday 12th December 2014

V Festival 2014 - Day 2 - Chelmsford Essex United Kingdom - Sunday 17th August 2014

H&M 5th Avenue Flasgship Store Opening - NYC New York United States - Wednesday 16th July 2014

Premiere Of 'The Fault in Our Stars' - New York City New York United States - Monday 2nd June 2014

Birdy

Singer Birdy (Jasmine van den Bogaerde) performing at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, Scotland Wednesday 26th October 2016

BIRDY performing at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Singer Birdy (Jasmine van den Bogaerde) performing at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, Scotland Wednesday 26th October 2016

Birdy - Brit Awards 2016 - Nominations at the ITV studios at ITV Studios, Brit Awards - London, United Kingdom...

Brit Awards 2016 - Nominations

Birdy - Brit Awards 2016 - Nominations at the ITV studios at ITV Studios, Brit Awards - London, United Kingdom...

Birdy and Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde - Celebrities at the BBC studios - London, United Kingdom -...

Celebrities at the BBC studios

Birdy and Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde - Celebrities at the BBC studios - London, United Kingdom -...

Birdy and Jasmine van den Bogaerde - H&M 5th Avenue flasgship store opening event - Arrivals - NYC, New York,...

H&M 5th Avenue Flasgship Store Opening

Birdy and Jasmine van den Bogaerde - H&M 5th Avenue flasgship store opening event - Arrivals - NYC, New York,...

Birdy and Jasmine van den Bogaerde - Birdy leaving BBC Radio 1 - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 18th September...

Birdy leaving BBC Radio 1

Birdy and Jasmine van den Bogaerde - Birdy leaving BBC Radio 1 - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 18th September...

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.